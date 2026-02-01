Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OneSpan Product is a commercial mobile app security tool by OneSpan. RiskInDroid is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams vetting third-party Android apps or building internal mobile risk baselines should run RiskInDroid first; its permission-graph analysis catches privilege-escalation chains that static scanners miss. The ML model trains on real bytecode patterns rather than rule lists, which means fewer false positives than signature-based competitors. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring of running apps in production; RiskInDroid is pre-deployment analysis only, and the 162 GitHub stars signal a research tool with limited vendor support.
Mobile app security solution protecting against reverse engineering & attacks
RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores.
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Common questions about comparing OneSpan Product vs RiskInDroid for your mobile app security needs.
OneSpan Product: Mobile app security solution protecting against reverse engineering & attacks. built by OneSpan..
RiskInDroid: RiskInDroid is a machine learning-based tool that performs quantitative risk analysis of Android applications by reverse engineering bytecode and analyzing permission usage to generate numeric risk scores..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OneSpan Product is developed by OneSpan. RiskInDroid is open-source with 162 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OneSpan Product and RiskInDroid serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Android Security. Key differences: OneSpan Product is Commercial while RiskInDroid is Free, RiskInDroid is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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