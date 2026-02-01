RiskInDroid

Security teams vetting third-party Android apps or building internal mobile risk baselines should run RiskInDroid first; its permission-graph analysis catches privilege-escalation chains that static scanners miss. The ML model trains on real bytecode patterns rather than rule lists, which means fewer false positives than signature-based competitors. Skip this if you need real-time monitoring of running apps in production; RiskInDroid is pre-deployment analysis only, and the 162 GitHub stars signal a research tool with limited vendor support.