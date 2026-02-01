Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OneSpan Product is a commercial mobile app security tool by OneSpan. ReFlutter is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams doing threat modeling or adversarial testing of Flutter apps will find ReFlutter indispensable because it's the only free framework that can intercept encrypted traffic and inspect runtime behavior without recompiling the app yourself. The 1,441 GitHub stars signal real adoption among security researchers who need dynamic analysis capabilities that commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs GUI-driven testing; ReFlutter requires comfort with patched libraries and command-line workflows that won't suit security ops looking for point-and-click vulnerability scanning.
Mobile app security solution protecting against reverse engineering & attacks
ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.
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Common questions about comparing OneSpan Product vs ReFlutter for your mobile app security needs.
OneSpan Product: Mobile app security solution protecting against reverse engineering & attacks. built by OneSpan..
ReFlutter: ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OneSpan Product is developed by OneSpan. ReFlutter is open-source with 1,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OneSpan Product and ReFlutter serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, IOS, Android Security. Key differences: OneSpan Product is Commercial while ReFlutter is Free, ReFlutter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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