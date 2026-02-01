Redexer

Security researchers and mobile app developers who need to reverse-engineer Android binaries will find Redexer invaluable for permission analysis and DEX file manipulation without licensing friction. The tool is free and available on GitHub with 174 stars, making it immediately deployable for teams already comfortable with command-line binary analysis. Skip this if you need a commercial mobile app security scanner with vulnerability scanning and remediation guidance; Redexer is a surgical instrument for deep inspection, not a compliance-ready SAST replacement.