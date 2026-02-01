Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OneSpan Product is a commercial mobile app security tool by OneSpan. Redexer is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and mobile app developers who need to reverse-engineer Android binaries will find Redexer invaluable for permission analysis and DEX file manipulation without licensing friction. The tool is free and available on GitHub with 174 stars, making it immediately deployable for teams already comfortable with command-line binary analysis. Skip this if you need a commercial mobile app security scanner with vulnerability scanning and remediation guidance; Redexer is a surgical instrument for deep inspection, not a compliance-ready SAST replacement.
Mobile app security solution protecting against reverse engineering & attacks
Redexer is a reengineering tool that parses, analyzes, and modifies Android DEX files for binary manipulation and permission analysis.
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Common questions about comparing OneSpan Product vs Redexer for your mobile app security needs.
OneSpan Product: Mobile app security solution protecting against reverse engineering & attacks. built by OneSpan..
Redexer: Redexer is a reengineering tool that parses, analyzes, and modifies Android DEX files for binary manipulation and permission analysis..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OneSpan Product is developed by OneSpan. Redexer is open-source with 174 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OneSpan Product and Redexer serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Android Security. Key differences: OneSpan Product is Commercial while Redexer is Free, Redexer is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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