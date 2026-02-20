Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Oligo Runtime AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Oligo Security. Reach Security Reach is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Reach Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting agentic AI deployments need Oligo Runtime AI because it's built explicitly for detecting hijacked agents and model exfiltration, not bolted onto a generic runtime platform. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, catching unsafe model configurations and untrusted components in real time. Skip this if you're still operating with static AI inventories or if you lack the AppSec bandwidth to manage security guardrails; Oligo assumes mature AI governance practices already exist.
Security teams drowning in misconfiguration alerts across their identity, endpoint, and network stacks need Reach Security Reach to stop treating each tool's settings as isolated problems. Its domain-specific AI models analyze billions of configuration data points in parallel, catching the interactions between tools that manual reviews miss, and the platform executes fixes across your entire security stack without requiring custom integrations. Skip this if your team enjoys manual remediation or runs fewer than three security vendors; the ROI requires enough tool sprawl to make coordinated hardening worth automating.
Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI.
AI platform that analyzes & hardens security tool configs across the stack.
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Common questions about comparing Oligo Runtime AI vs Reach Security Reach for your ai threat detection needs.
Oligo Runtime AI: Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior..
Reach Security Reach: AI platform that analyzes & hardens security tool configs across the stack. built by Reach Security. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI models trained on security telemetry, configuration schemas, and threat intelligence, Automated analysis of security tool configurations across identity, endpoint, email, SASE, and network tools, Detection of misconfigurations and underutilized security controls..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Oligo Runtime AI differentiates with Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior. Reach Security Reach differentiates with Domain-specific AI models trained on security telemetry, configuration schemas, and threat intelligence, Automated analysis of security tool configurations across identity, endpoint, email, SASE, and network tools, Detection of misconfigurations and underutilized security controls.
Oligo Runtime AI is developed by Oligo Security. Reach Security Reach is developed by Reach Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Oligo Runtime AI and Reach Security Reach serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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