Oligo Runtime AI: Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior..

Reach Security Reach: AI platform that analyzes & hardens security tool configs across the stack. built by Reach Security. Core capabilities include Domain-specific AI models trained on security telemetry, configuration schemas, and threat intelligence, Automated analysis of security tool configurations across identity, endpoint, email, SASE, and network tools, Detection of misconfigurations and underutilized security controls..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.