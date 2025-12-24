Startup and SMB teams without dedicated AppSec staff should use Offensive 360 O360 because it requires no build process or compilation step, letting developers scan code directly without infrastructure setup. It covers 20+ languages and performs embedded binary analysis with offline capability, making it practical for resource-constrained teams that can't maintain complex CI/CD integrations. Skip this if you need enterprise-scale governance features or vendor scale; O360's five-person team limits roadmap velocity and post-sale support depth.

Xiarch Binary Code Analysis

Organizations with legacy applications in COBOL, Visual Basic 6, or RPG,the stuff your modern AppSec tools ignore,should pick Xiarch Binary Code Analysis because it actually handles compiled binaries without source code, which is the only practical way to audit those systems. The combination of static binary analysis, dynamic testing, and manual verification in one engagement covers ID.RA risk assessment more thoroughly than point tools that stop at vulnerability discovery. Skip this if you're a startup with greenfield microservices; Xiarch is built for the messy installed base of mid-market and enterprise shops, not the cloud-native crowd.