Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Offensive 360 O360 is a commercial static application security testing tool by Offensive360. Xiarch Binary Code Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB teams without dedicated AppSec staff should use Offensive 360 O360 because it requires no build process or compilation step, letting developers scan code directly without infrastructure setup. It covers 20+ languages and performs embedded binary analysis with offline capability, making it practical for resource-constrained teams that can't maintain complex CI/CD integrations. Skip this if you need enterprise-scale governance features or vendor scale; O360's five-person team limits roadmap velocity and post-sale support depth.
Organizations with legacy applications in COBOL, Visual Basic 6, or RPG,the stuff your modern AppSec tools ignore,should pick Xiarch Binary Code Analysis because it actually handles compiled binaries without source code, which is the only practical way to audit those systems. The combination of static binary analysis, dynamic testing, and manual verification in one engagement covers ID.RA risk assessment more thoroughly than point tools that stop at vulnerability discovery. Skip this if you're a startup with greenfield microservices; Xiarch is built for the messy installed base of mid-market and enterprise shops, not the cloud-native crowd.
SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities
Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications
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Common questions about comparing Offensive 360 O360 vs Xiarch Binary Code Analysis for your static application security testing needs.
Offensive 360 O360: SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities. built by Offensive360. Core capabilities include Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Xiarch Binary Code Analysis: Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications. built by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis without source code access, Third-party library and component analysis, Multi-language support including Java, .NET, C/C++, mobile and web platforms..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Offensive 360 O360 differentiates with Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA). Xiarch Binary Code Analysis differentiates with Binary code analysis without source code access, Third-party library and component analysis, Multi-language support including Java, .NET, C/C++, mobile and web platforms.
Offensive 360 O360 is developed by Offensive360. Xiarch Binary Code Analysis is developed by Xiarch Solutions Private Limited. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Offensive 360 O360 and Xiarch Binary Code Analysis serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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