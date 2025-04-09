Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by OctoXLabs. ORDR AI Protect for Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ordr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl across on-prem, cloud, and IoT environments need OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its agentless discovery that actually finds non-standard applications and unlicensed software most competitors miss. The 350+ API integrations and native connectors to SCCM, ServiceNow, and major vulnerability platforms mean it plugs into your existing stack without forcing rip-and-replace decisions. Skip this if you're looking for deep vulnerability remediation workflows or threat intelligence; OctoXLabs excels at the inventory and risk mapping layers of NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, not at driving fixes to completion.
Security teams managing mixed IT, IoT, and OT environments will get the most from ORDR AI Protect for Security because it actually discovers and classifies unmanaged devices that traditional asset tools miss, then surfaces control gaps like missing EDR agents in a single inventory. The platform covers five of six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the critical ID.AM and ID.RA areas, with automated workflows that let you act on findings instead of just reporting them. Skip this if your environment is primarily managed IT devices on standard endpoints; ORDR's design assumes you're swimming in heterogeneous hardware that your CMDB doesn't know about.
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT
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Common questions about comparing OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management vs ORDR AI Protect for Security for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..
ORDR AI Protect for Security: Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring. ORDR AI Protect for Security differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by OctoXLabs. ORDR AI Protect for Security is developed by Ordr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management integrates with Nexpose, Nutanix, Palo Alto Cortex XDR, Qualys, SCCM and 35 more. ORDR AI Protect for Security integrates with ITSM, SIEM, SOC, CMDB. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
OctoXLabs Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management and ORDR AI Protect for Security serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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