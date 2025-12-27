Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OctoXLabs CAASM is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by OctoXLabs. runZero Exposure Management Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by runzero. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets across hybrid infrastructure will see immediate value in OctoXLabs CAASM for its agentless discovery that actually finds non-standard applications and IoT devices most tools ignore. The 350+ API integrations mean you can plug this into existing stacks without rip-and-replace, and the centralized inventory across Active Directory, cloud platforms, and endpoint tools cuts the manual reconciliation work significantly. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability context beyond aggregating data from upstream scanners; OctoXLabs is an inventory and triage engine, not a replacement for Qualys or Tenable as your primary assessment tool.
runZero Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl across IT, OT, and cloud will move faster with runZero Exposure Management Platform because its agentless dual-scan approach surfaces assets competitors miss in weeks instead of months. The platform covers all four relevant NIST CSF 2.0 areas,particularly strong in asset discovery and continuous monitoring,and its fingerprinting accuracy cuts false positives that waste your triage time. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability remediation workflows or tight integration with your existing SOAR; runZero owns discovery and prioritization, not remediation orchestration.
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing OctoXLabs CAASM vs runZero Exposure Management Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
OctoXLabs CAASM: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..
runZero Exposure Management Platform: Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection. built by runzero. Core capabilities include Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OctoXLabs CAASM differentiates with Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring. runZero Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification.
OctoXLabs CAASM is developed by OctoXLabs. runZero Exposure Management Platform is developed by runzero. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OctoXLabs CAASM and runZero Exposure Management Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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