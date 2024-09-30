Teams managing GitHub Actions at scale who need to catch supply chain risk in CI/CD pipelines should start with Octoscan; it does one thing well,finding secrets, bad permissions, and injection vulnerabilities in workflow files,and costs nothing to try. The free pricing model and 221 GitHub stars suggest it's already embedded in development workflows where it matters. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-deployment runtime detection or you need broader SAST coverage beyond Actions; Octoscan prioritizes CI/CD hygiene over application code scanning.

Qodo AI Code Review Platform

Mid-market and enterprise development teams need AI-assisted code review that actually catches security issues before they reach production, and Qodo AI Code Review Platform does this by embedding itself directly into your PR workflow and IDE with context across your entire codebase. The platform's 15+ automated review workflows plus real-time local validation mean developers see feedback on their machine before pushing, not after CI fails, and the continuous learning from accepted suggestions means the tool gets smarter on your actual code patterns. Skip this if your team needs deep SAST coverage for compiled languages or formal compliance reporting; Qodo prioritizes detection speed and developer experience over audit-ready rule inventories.