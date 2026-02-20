Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS alert noise need Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration because its ML-based behavior baselining actually reduces false positives instead of just tuning thresholds. The vendor maps detections to MITRE ATT&CK and includes specific coverage for helpdesk social engineering and SSPR abuse, attacks that generic SIEM rules consistently miss. Skip this if your team lacks the bandwidth to integrate with SIEM or SOAR; Obsidian's value compounds when alerts feed into incident response workflows, not when they sit in a separate console.

Solvo CDR

Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in cloud alert noise will find real value in Solvo CDR's multi-contextual correlation engine, which cuts false positives by connecting network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior signals that single-source detectors miss. The tool covers detection and incident analysis well (DE.CM, DE.AE, RS.AN), but remediation automation is narrower than competitors; you're getting targeted fixes at code and IAM layers, not the full infrastructure-as-code rollback some buyers expect. Skip this if your team needs native SIEM integration or runs primarily on-premises; Solvo is cloud-first and assumes you're already streaming logs elsewhere.