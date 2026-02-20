Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Obsidian Security. Solvo CDR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Solvo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS alert noise need Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration because its ML-based behavior baselining actually reduces false positives instead of just tuning thresholds. The vendor maps detections to MITRE ATT&CK and includes specific coverage for helpdesk social engineering and SSPR abuse, attacks that generic SIEM rules consistently miss. Skip this if your team lacks the bandwidth to integrate with SIEM or SOAR; Obsidian's value compounds when alerts feed into incident response workflows, not when they sit in a separate console.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in cloud alert noise will find real value in Solvo CDR's multi-contextual correlation engine, which cuts false positives by connecting network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior signals that single-source detectors miss. The tool covers detection and incident analysis well (DE.CM, DE.AE, RS.AN), but remediation automation is narrower than competitors; you're getting targeted fixes at code and IAM layers, not the full infrastructure-as-code rollback some buyers expect. Skip this if your team needs native SIEM integration or runs primarily on-premises; Solvo is cloud-first and assumes you're already streaming logs elsewhere.
ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach.
Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration vs Solvo CDR for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration: ML-based SaaS threat detection to stop data exfiltration pre-breach. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include ML-based anomalous user behavior detection, Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, Customizable detection rules for specific environments..
Solvo CDR: Cloud detection & response tool with contextual threat detection and remediation. built by Solvo. Core capabilities include Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration differentiates with ML-based anomalous user behavior detection, Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework, Customizable detection rules for specific environments. Solvo CDR differentiates with Real-time cloud resource activity monitoring, Multi-contextual threat detection using diverse data sources, Contextual incident view combining network, IAM, vulnerability, and application behavior data.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration is developed by Obsidian Security. Solvo CDR is developed by Solvo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Obsidian Security - SaaS Pre-Exfiltration and Solvo CDR serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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