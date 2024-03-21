Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Obfuscapk is a free mobile app security tool. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by promon as. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams responsible for hardening Android apps against reverse engineering will find Obfuscapk's modular approach valuable because it works directly on compiled bytecode without requiring source code access, letting you protect legacy or third-party apps where that's unavailable. The tool's 1,241 GitHub stars and active Python-based architecture reflect solid adoption among developers who need granular control over smali obfuscation, resource manipulation, and manifest modification. This is not the right choice if you need automated threat detection or runtime protection; Obfuscapk is purely a code transformation tool that shifts your posture from Detect to Protect through obscurity, not behavioral analysis.
Mobile teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Promon Shield for Mobile™ if reverse engineering and tampering are your actual threat model, not theoretical ones. Post-compile integration means you inject protection without touching source code or rebuilding your CI/CD pipeline, which matters when you're shipping iOS and Android apps on existing schedules. The tool covers rooted and jailbroken devices with on-device AI models, addressing threats most mobile solutions ignore until your app is already compromised. Skip this if your mobile security concern is primarily data leakage from misconfigured APIs; Promon is built for runtime threats, not backend hardening.
A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access.
Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware
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Common questions about comparing Obfuscapk vs Promon Shield for Mobile™ for your mobile app security needs.
Obfuscapk: A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access..
Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Obfuscapk is open-source with 1,241 GitHub stars. Promon Shield for Mobile™ is developed by promon as. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Obfuscapk and Promon Shield for Mobile™ serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security, Reverse Engineering. Key differences: Obfuscapk is Free while Promon Shield for Mobile™ is Commercial, Obfuscapk is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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