Obfuscapk: A modular Python tool that obfuscates Android applications by manipulating decompiled smali code, resources, and manifest files without requiring source code access..

Promon Shield for Mobile™: Runtime app protection for iOS & Android against tampering & malware. built by promon as. Core capabilities include Post-compile integration without code changes, Runtime protection against tampering and code injection, Reverse engineering prevention..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.