Nuxt Security

Nuxt 3 development teams building server-rendered applications will get the most from Nuxt Security because it bakes OWASP protections directly into the framework layer rather than bolting them on as an afterthought. CSP, CSRF, and XSS validation ship as zero-config defaults with 968 GitHub stars backing active maintenance, so you're not betting on a side project. Skip this if your stack isn't Nuxt 3 or if you need runtime monitoring and pentesting; this module handles build-time and request-time controls, not post-deployment breach response.