Nuxt 3 development teams building server-rendered applications will get the most from Nuxt Security because it bakes OWASP protections directly into the framework layer rather than bolting them on as an afterthought. CSP, CSRF, and XSS validation ship as zero-config defaults with 968 GitHub stars backing active maintenance, so you're not betting on a side project. Skip this if your stack isn't Nuxt 3 or if you need runtime monitoring and pentesting; this module handles build-time and request-time controls, not post-deployment breach response.

Subresource Integrity (SRI)

Frontend teams shipping third-party JavaScript or stylesheets will get the most from Subresource Integrity because it's the only native browser mechanism that catches CDN compromises and supply-chain tampering before code executes. A single cryptographic hash in your HTML tag stops malicious script injection cold, and it costs nothing to implement. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include compromised dependencies or if you're still loading unversioned assets from public CDNs without any integrity checks; SRI only works when you already control your resource URLs.