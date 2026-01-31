Nutanix Security Central: Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection. built by Nutanix. Core capabilities include Multicloud security monitoring and visibility, Vulnerability discovery and assessment, Automated incident response with Nutanix Playbooks integration..

VMware Advanced Cyber Compliance: Cyber risk mgmt & compliance for VMware Cloud Foundation private clouds. built by VMware. Core capabilities include Continuous configuration and compliance management with VMware Salt, Automated ransomware and data recovery with isolated clean room, Confidential computing for attack surface reduction..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.