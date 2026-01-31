Nutanix Security Central

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure across multiple clouds will get the most from Nutanix Security Central because it connects asset visibility to incident response without forcing you into a single-vendor cloud ecosystem. The platform covers NIST Identify and Detect functions thoroughly, with compliance auditing against CIS, NIST CSF, and PCI-DSS built in, though it prioritizes continuous monitoring and vulnerability discovery over recovery orchestration. Skip this if your team runs primarily public cloud workloads and needs a best-of-breed CSPM; Security Central assumes on-premises or hybrid deployments where microsegmentation and Zero Trust policy automation matter more than cloud-native speed.