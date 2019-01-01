Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Nutanix Security Central is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Nutanix. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure across multiple clouds will get the most from Nutanix Security Central because it connects asset visibility to incident response without forcing you into a single-vendor cloud ecosystem. The platform covers NIST Identify and Detect functions thoroughly, with compliance auditing against CIS, NIST CSF, and PCI-DSS built in, though it prioritizes continuous monitoring and vulnerability discovery over recovery orchestration. Skip this if your team runs primarily public cloud workloads and needs a best-of-breed CSPM; Security Central assumes on-premises or hybrid deployments where microsegmentation and Zero Trust policy automation matter more than cloud-native speed.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Nutanix Security Central vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Nutanix Security Central: Unified cloud security operations platform for multicloud workload protection. built by Nutanix. Core capabilities include Multicloud security monitoring and visibility, Vulnerability discovery and assessment, Automated incident response with Nutanix Playbooks integration..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Nutanix Security Central differentiates with Multicloud security monitoring and visibility, Vulnerability discovery and assessment, Automated incident response with Nutanix Playbooks integration. Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks.
Nutanix Security Central is developed by Nutanix. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Nutanix Security Central and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox