Nudge Security AI Governance Solution: SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and AI application account discovery, Email analysis using machine learning for account detection, Continuous SaaS asset inventory including apps, identities, OAuth grants..

Reco Generative AI Discovery: Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery across enterprise environments, AI agent detection and tracking, Data flow mapping to AI systems..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.