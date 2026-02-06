Nudge Security AI Governance Solution is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by nudge security. Reco Generative AI Discovery is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Reco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI and SaaS sprawl should start here; Nudge Security AI Governance Solution actually finds what's running instead of guessing. The platform covers the full discovery-to-governance chain across email, OAuth grants, and AI data access with real-time nudging that changes user behavior, and it maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and PR.AA for asset and access control audits. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet inventoried basic SaaS apps or if you need deep forensics on compromised accounts; Nudge is a preventive gatekeeper, not an incident response tool.
Security teams drowning in shadow AI sprawl need Reco Generative AI Discovery because it actually maps data flows into GenAI tools instead of just listing them, turning discovery into actionable risk context. The tool covers hundreds of AI platforms across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce simultaneously, so you're not chasing detection gaps every time a new chatbot emerges. Skip this if your organization has locked down generative AI at the gateway level; Reco assumes users have already found ways around your policies and works backward from there.
SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts
Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS.
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Common questions about comparing Nudge Security AI Governance Solution vs Reco Generative AI Discovery for your shadow it discovery needs.
Nudge Security AI Governance Solution: SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and AI application account discovery, Email analysis using machine learning for account detection, Continuous SaaS asset inventory including apps, identities, OAuth grants..
Reco Generative AI Discovery: Discovers and tracks shadow AI tools, AI agents, and GenAI usage across SaaS. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery across enterprise environments, AI agent detection and tracking, Data flow mapping to AI systems..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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