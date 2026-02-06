Nudge Security AI Governance Solution: SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and AI application account discovery, Email analysis using machine learning for account detection, Continuous SaaS asset inventory including apps, identities, OAuth grants..

Reco Application Discovery: Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time application discovery and monitoring, Shadow SaaS detection, Shadow AI and AI agent detection..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.