Nudge Security AI Governance Solution is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by nudge security. Reco Application Discovery is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Reco. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI and SaaS sprawl should start here; Nudge Security AI Governance Solution actually finds what's running instead of guessing. The platform covers the full discovery-to-governance chain across email, OAuth grants, and AI data access with real-time nudging that changes user behavior, and it maps cleanly to NIST ID.AM and PR.AA for asset and access control audits. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet inventoried basic SaaS apps or if you need deep forensics on compromised accounts; Nudge is a preventive gatekeeper, not an incident response tool.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow SaaS and AI tool sprawl should start here; Reco Application Discovery actually finds what your users are connecting to without requiring manual scans or agent deployment across hundreds of apps. The real strength is continuous OAuth and integration mapping across Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Salesforce, which catches the shadow AI agents and third-party connections your access logs miss entirely. Skip this if you need endpoint visibility or vulnerability scanning; Reco is asset discovery only, not remediation.
SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts
Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations
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Common questions about comparing Nudge Security AI Governance Solution vs Reco Application Discovery for your shadow it discovery needs.
Nudge Security AI Governance Solution: SaaS security platform for discovering & governing AI apps & SaaS accounts. built by nudge security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated SaaS and AI application account discovery, Email analysis using machine learning for account detection, Continuous SaaS asset inventory including apps, identities, OAuth grants..
Reco Application Discovery: Discovers and tracks SaaS apps, shadow IT, AI tools, and integrations. built by Reco. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time application discovery and monitoring, Shadow SaaS detection, Shadow AI and AI agent detection..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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