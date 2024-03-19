Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
npm-zoo is a free software composition analysis tool. pkgsign is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams managing open-source dependencies at small to mid-market scale should use npm-zoo for fast, zero-friction screening of known malicious packages before they enter your supply chain. The tool's strength is specificity: it maintains a curated blocklist rather than attempting broad vulnerability scoring, which means fewer false positives and faster decisions at code review time. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire dependency tree or integration with your existing SCA platform; npm-zoo is best deployed as a gating check, not a replacement for deeper composition analysis.
JavaScript teams shipping packages to npm or yarn registries should use pkgsign if supply chain provenance matters more than ease of adoption. The tool cryptographically signs packages at build time and verifies signatures on install, closing a real gap in npm's default threat model; 95 GitHub stars suggests early traction among teams that already think in terms of package authenticity. Skip this if your workflow demands a GUI or integration with existing SCA platforms; pkgsign is a CLI primitive that requires you to own the signing ceremony in your pipeline.
npm-zoo is a curated database of known malicious NPM packages that helps developers and security researchers identify and avoid potentially harmful dependencies in their projects.
A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing npm-zoo vs pkgsign for your software composition analysis needs.
npm-zoo: npm-zoo is a curated database of known malicious NPM packages that helps developers and security researchers identify and avoid potentially harmful dependencies in their projects..
pkgsign: A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
npm-zoo and pkgsign serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Package Security, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox