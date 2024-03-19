npm-zoo

Development teams managing open-source dependencies at small to mid-market scale should use npm-zoo for fast, zero-friction screening of known malicious packages before they enter your supply chain. The tool's strength is specificity: it maintains a curated blocklist rather than attempting broad vulnerability scoring, which means fewer false positives and faster decisions at code review time. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across your entire dependency tree or integration with your existing SCA platform; npm-zoo is best deployed as a gating check, not a replacement for deeper composition analysis.