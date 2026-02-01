NowSecure Platform: Automated mobile app security testing platform for iOS and Android apps. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..

Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.