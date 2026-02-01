Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NowSecure Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping iOS and Android apps on tight release cycles need NowSecure Platform because it automates the security gate without slowing deployment; SAST, DAST, and IAST run in parallel during CI/CD, surfacing vulnerabilities with remediation code already attached. The platform maps to NIST PR.PS for platform security controls and generates compliant SBOMs for regulated industries like fintech and healthcare. Skip this if your mobile apps are secondary to a web-first security program or if you need deep threat hunting; NowSecure excels at continuous scanning and policy enforcement, not incident response.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Automated mobile app security testing platform for iOS and Android apps
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing NowSecure Platform vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your mobile app security needs.
NowSecure Platform: Automated mobile app security testing platform for iOS and Android apps. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NowSecure Platform differentiates with Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST). Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation.
NowSecure Platform is developed by NowSecure. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NowSecure Platform and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover DAST, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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