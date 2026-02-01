Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence
Security teams managing third-party mobile app risk across iOS and Android will get the most from NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence because it's the only tool that continuously monitors app store updates and flags breaking security changes before they hit your network. The automated F-to-A risk ratings cover App Store Blockers, cryptography, and privacy violations on both platforms through a single API, letting you scale assessments across hundreds of apps without manual work. Skip this if your organization has no BYOD program or enterprise app distribution; the value proposition depends on managing public app store risk at scale.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your mobile app security needs.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence: Risk assessment platform for third-party mobile apps in enterprise networks. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence differentiates with Risk rating system from F to A for mobile apps, Automated security and privacy assessments of public app store apps, Bulk app analysis via web interface and API. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) differentiates with Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence is developed by NowSecure. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Intelligence and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security, Android Security, IOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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