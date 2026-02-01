Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NowSecure ADA MASA is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Ostorlab Mobile Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by Ostorlab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Android teams shipping to Google Play need NowSecure ADA MASA specifically because it's the only service that handles MASA certification and OWASP MASVS Level 1 validation in one workflow, eliminating the back-and-forth between compliance and security reviews. The tool covers six concrete security domains (data storage, cryptography, authentication, network communication, platform interaction, code quality) and includes a free smoke test before you commit to formal validation, which cuts wasted assessment cycles. This is the right choice for startups and mid-market shops that can't afford to hire dedicated mobile security staff; it's not built for large enterprises with in-house AppSec teams who need deeper custom testing or continuous integration across iOS and Android simultaneously.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps fast will get real value from Ostorlab Mobile Security because it catches vulnerabilities before they reach production without slowing your CI/CD pipeline. The platform covers both Android and iOS with automated scanning on every release, plus direct integration with Google Play and Apple App Store means you're testing what customers actually install. Skip this if you need native SIEM correlation or infrastructure scanning; Ostorlab is purpose-built for mobile application risk assessment and doesn't pretend to do anything else.
Android app security validation service for Google Play MASA certification
Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST
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Common questions about comparing NowSecure ADA MASA vs Ostorlab Mobile Security for your mobile app security needs.
NowSecure ADA MASA: Android app security validation service for Google Play MASA certification. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include ADA MASA validation and certification for Android apps, OWASP MASVS Level 1 security assessment, Independent security review badge for Google Play..
Ostorlab Mobile Security: Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST. built by Ostorlab. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NowSecure ADA MASA differentiates with ADA MASA validation and certification for Android apps, OWASP MASVS Level 1 security assessment, Independent security review badge for Google Play. Ostorlab Mobile Security differentiates with Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine.
NowSecure ADA MASA is developed by NowSecure. Ostorlab Mobile Security is developed by Ostorlab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NowSecure ADA MASA and Ostorlab Mobile Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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