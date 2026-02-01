NowSecure ADA MASA: Android app security validation service for Google Play MASA certification. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include ADA MASA validation and certification for Android apps, OWASP MASVS Level 1 security assessment, Independent security review badge for Google Play..

Ostorlab Mobile Security: Mobile security testing platform for Android and iOS apps with SAST and DAST. built by Ostorlab. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic analysis for mobile applications, AI-powered dynamic testing with intelligent monkey testing, Attack surface discovery engine..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.