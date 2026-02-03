Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security: Comprehensive AI security platform protecting AI systems and applications. built by Noma Security. headquartered in United States..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS: Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability scanning, Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, AI posture management for visibility and misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.