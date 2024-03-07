Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NodeJsScan is a free static application security testing tool. UglifyJS 3 is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and security teams optimizing JavaScript bundles for production will find UglifyJS 3 invaluable for reducing attack surface through aggressive code minification and dead-code elimination. With 13,410 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the de facto standard for JavaScript build pipelines where smaller payloads directly translate to fewer lines of exposed code. Skip this if you need runtime behavior analysis or vulnerability detection; UglifyJS is a preprocessing tool that makes code harder to reverse-engineer, not one that finds exploitable flaws in what's already there.
Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.
UglifyJS 3 is a JavaScript toolkit that provides parsing, minification, compression, and beautification capabilities for JavaScript code optimization and processing.
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Common questions about comparing NodeJsScan vs UglifyJS 3 for your static application security testing needs.
NodeJsScan: Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack..
UglifyJS 3: UglifyJS 3 is a JavaScript toolkit that provides parsing, minification, compression, and beautification capabilities for JavaScript code optimization and processing..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NodeJsScan is open-source with 2,553 GitHub stars. UglifyJS 3 is open-source with 13,410 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NodeJsScan and UglifyJS 3 serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Nodejs. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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