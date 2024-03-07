UglifyJS 3

Frontend developers and security teams optimizing JavaScript bundles for production will find UglifyJS 3 invaluable for reducing attack surface through aggressive code minification and dead-code elimination. With 13,410 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the de facto standard for JavaScript build pipelines where smaller payloads directly translate to fewer lines of exposed code. Skip this if you need runtime behavior analysis or vulnerability detection; UglifyJS is a preprocessing tool that makes code harder to reverse-engineer, not one that finds exploitable flaws in what's already there.