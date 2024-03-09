Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NodeGoat is a free secure code training tool. Node.js Goof is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Junior developers and AppSec teams building internal training programs should use NodeGoat because it maps directly to OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with runnable Node.js code you can actually break and fix, not just read about. The project has 2,021 GitHub stars and costs nothing, making it ideal for bootstrap security education before developers touch production code. Skip this if you need a scoring system, compliance reporting, or automated remediation; NodeGoat is a teaching tool, not a scanner, and it won't integrate into your CI/CD pipeline.
Node.js developers and AppSec teams teaching secure coding practices need Node.js Goof to safely inject real vulnerabilities into their training pipeline without risk of production exposure. The application bundles multiple exploit vectors,injection, broken authentication, crypto flaws,in one low-friction demo that runs locally, making it faster to stand up than building vulnerable code from scratch. Skip this if your goal is testing a DAST scanner against production-grade Node.js apps; Goof is deliberately simplistic and won't validate detection accuracy against complex, real-world codebases.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing NodeGoat vs Node.js Goof for your secure code training needs.
NodeGoat: NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications..
Node.js Goof: Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NodeGoat is open-source with 2,021 GitHub stars. Node.js Goof is open-source with 523 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
NodeGoat and Node.js Goof serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Nodejs, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox