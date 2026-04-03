Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Nimble is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Nimble Security. Oligo Runtime AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Oligo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams under-resourced for threat hunting will find value in Nimble's AI agent automation; it handles continuous asset monitoring and anomaly detection without requiring a dedicated SOC. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM well, meaning you get real inventory visibility and the detection work that usually demands headcount. Skip this if you need mature incident response automation or recovery workflows; Nimble prioritizes finding problems over remediating them at scale.
Enterprise security teams protecting agentic AI deployments need Oligo Runtime AI because it's built explicitly for detecting hijacked agents and model exfiltration, not bolted onto a generic runtime platform. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, catching unsafe model configurations and untrusted components in real time. Skip this if you're still operating with static AI inventories or if you lack the AppSec bandwidth to manage security guardrails; Oligo assumes mature AI governance practices already exist.
AI agent-based security platform focused on security fundamentals.
Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI.
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Common questions about comparing Nimble vs Oligo Runtime AI for your ai threat detection needs.
Nimble: AI agent-based security platform focused on security fundamentals. built by Nimble Security. Core capabilities include AI agent-based security automation..
Oligo Runtime AI: Runtime security platform for protecting AI-powered apps and agentic AI. built by Oligo Security. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Nimble differentiates with AI agent-based security automation. Oligo Runtime AI differentiates with Real-time monitoring of AI components and detection of exploit attempts, AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for full AI footprint visibility, AI Detection & Response (AI-DR) for monitoring agentic AI actions, tool calls, and OS behavior.
Nimble is developed by Nimble Security. Oligo Runtime AI is developed by Oligo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Nimble and Oligo Runtime AI serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Generative AI. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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