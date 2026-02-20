Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
NightVision Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by NightVision. Yara-Scanner is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code through GitHub Actions need API scanning that doesn't require infrastructure changes or security team involvement at commit time, and NightVision Platform handles that without the false positives that plague traditional DAST tools. The greybox crawling and vulnerability-to-code mapping eliminate the noise that slows remediation, while the smart proxy unlocks private network scanning without firewall rules or agent sprawl. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you're already locked into a scanner that handles both web apps and APIs equally well; NightVision's real advantage is in the API-first workflow, not breadth of vulnerability types.
Burp Suite users who need to hunt for application-specific signatures and malware patterns in intercepted traffic should reach for Yara-Scanner; it's the only free extension that lets you write and deploy custom Yara rules directly against your proxy traffic without leaving the tool. The 48 GitHub stars and active Python codebase signal a small but committed user base. Skip this if your team lacks Yara rule expertise or if you need vendor-maintained detection logic; you'll spend more time writing rules than scanning.
DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines.
A Python-based Burp Suite extension that integrates Yara scanning capabilities for detecting patterns and signatures in web application traffic using custom Yara rules.
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Common questions about comparing NightVision Platform vs Yara-Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
NightVision Platform: DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines. built by NightVision. Core capabilities include Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning..
Yara-Scanner: A Python-based Burp Suite extension that integrates Yara scanning capabilities for detecting patterns and signatures in web application traffic using custom Yara rules..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
NightVision Platform and Yara-Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Scanner. Key differences: NightVision Platform is Commercial while Yara-Scanner is Free, Yara-Scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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