Security teams managing compiled software and third-party binaries without source code visibility should start with NetRise Platform, which generates SBOMs and detects hard-coded secrets directly from binary analysis rather than requiring source access. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory functions that most SCA tools skip, and its EU CRA compliance support matters if you're auditing vendor software against emerging regulations. Skip this if your codebase is primarily interpreted languages or if you need deep integration with existing CI/CD scanning workflows; NetRise works best as a dedicated binary inspector sitting outside your build pipeline.

Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing software supply chains across multiple vendors will get the most from Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management, specifically because it ingests and normalizes third-party SBOMs instead of forcing you to regenerate them from scratch. FDA documentation support and one-click compliance reporting address the reporting tax that kills SBOM programs before they scale. The continuous monitoring and centralized dashboard map directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, keeping vulnerability drift visible across your entire component inventory. Skip this if you need deep code analysis or dependency resolution; Vigilant Ops is SBOM-first, not a replacement for application composition analysis tools.