NetRise Platform: Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen. built by NetRise. Core capabilities include Binary code analysis for compiled software, Automated SBOM generation from binary analysis, Hard-coded secrets detection..

OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain: Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection. built by OPSWAT. Core capabilities include SBOM generation with CycloneDX and SPDX export formats, Container image security scanning across all layers, Multiscanning with 30+ antivirus engines for malware detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.