Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

SOCRadar Brand Protection: Brand protection platform monitoring for phishing, data leaks, and brand abuse. built by SOCRadar Cyber Intelligence Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with specialized agents, Modular visual workflow builder for custom detection, Compromised credential monitoring..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.