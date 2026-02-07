Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Sendmarc Lookalike Domain Defense: Monitors and detects lookalike domains used for brand impersonation attacks. built by Sendmarc. Core capabilities include Visibility of existing lookalike domain registrations, Watchlist for tracking known lookalike domains, Notifications of new domain permutations..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.