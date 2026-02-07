Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Netcraft Threat Detection & Domain Takedown Platform: Automated threat detection and domain takedown platform for brand protection. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include AI-based threat detection for 100+ attack types, 250+ proxies for detecting geo-blocked and cloaked threats, Fraudcast automated blocking across platforms and browsers..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.