Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Netcraft Social Media Protection: Detects and takes down brand impersonations across social media platforms. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Brand impersonation detection across multiple social media platforms, Executive and employee profile impersonation detection, Social media ad monitoring and removal..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.