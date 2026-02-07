Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Netcraft Phishing & Scam Protection: Phishing & scam detection and takedown service with automated threat discovery. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Automated phishing site detection in under 5 minutes, Phishing takedown with 1.9 hour median time, AI and pattern recognition for threat discovery..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.