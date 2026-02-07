Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection: Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring for compromised data, Detection of compromised credentials and financial data, Brand and executive mention monitoring..

ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS): Managed service for detecting and taking down phishing, impersonation & fraud. built by ThreatBook. Core capabilities include 24/7 real-time monitoring across websites, social media, app stores, and dark web, Phishing website detection and takedown, Rogue mobile app detection and removal..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.