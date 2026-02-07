Netcraft Credential Baiting: Tracks criminal use of honeypot credentials to monitor fraud activities. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Honeypot credential deployment and tracking, Criminal login activity monitoring, IP address and device tracking across login attempts..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.