Netacea Bot & Agent Trust Mgmt: Server-side bot & AI agent trust mgmt platform for web, API & app protection. built by Netacea. Core capabilities include Server-side bot detection without client-side agents, Classification of humans, good bots, bad bots, and AI agents, Real-time attack detection and response..

TrustCaptcha: A privacy-focused CAPTCHA alternative that protects websites from bot attacks using proof-of-work challenges and AI-based detection while maintaining GDPR compliance. built by TrustCaptcha. Core capabilities include Invisible CAPTCHA – No image puzzles, no user disruption, Automatic verification – Starts when typing begins, typically completed in seconds, Proof-of-work system – Makes attacks expensive and reduces spam efficiently..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.