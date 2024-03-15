Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
N-Stalker is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Wapiti is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and smaller security groups running legacy web applications will find N-Stalker's free pricing and straightforward scanning valuable for catching common OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities without budget friction. The tool performs baseline dynamic testing across standard web attack vectors and requires minimal infrastructure overhead to deploy. Skip N-Stalker if your environment needs sophisticated API scanning, stateful attack chains, or post-exploitation context; it's a scanner first, not a full-spectrum web AppSec platform.
Development teams and security practitioners who need to scan web applications without licensing costs will find Wapiti's modular vulnerability detection effective for catching common OWASP Top 10 issues during CI/CD integration. The tool covers SQL injection, XSS, CSRF, and file inclusion flaws across its standard modules, making it viable for baseline security testing on internal projects or smaller web properties. Skip Wapiti if you need guided remediation, compliance reporting, or sophisticated supply-chain attack detection; it's a scanner focused on finding vulnerabilities, not fixing them or meeting audit requirements.
A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.
Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.
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Common questions about comparing N-Stalker vs Wapiti for your dynamic application security testing needs.
N-Stalker: A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks..
Wapiti: Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N-Stalker and Wapiti serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover SQL Injection, Web Security, XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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