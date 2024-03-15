Development teams and smaller security groups running legacy web applications will find N-Stalker's free pricing and straightforward scanning valuable for catching common OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities without budget friction. The tool performs baseline dynamic testing across standard web attack vectors and requires minimal infrastructure overhead to deploy. Skip N-Stalker if your environment needs sophisticated API scanning, stateful attack chains, or post-exploitation context; it's a scanner first, not a full-spectrum web AppSec platform.

Wapiti

Development teams and security practitioners who need to scan web applications without licensing costs will find Wapiti's modular vulnerability detection effective for catching common OWASP Top 10 issues during CI/CD integration. The tool covers SQL injection, XSS, CSRF, and file inclusion flaws across its standard modules, making it viable for baseline security testing on internal projects or smaller web properties. Skip Wapiti if you need guided remediation, compliance reporting, or sophisticated supply-chain attack detection; it's a scanner focused on finding vulnerabilities, not fixing them or meeting audit requirements.