Development teams and smaller security groups running legacy web applications will find N-Stalker's free pricing and straightforward scanning valuable for catching common OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities without budget friction. The tool performs baseline dynamic testing across standard web attack vectors and requires minimal infrastructure overhead to deploy. Skip N-Stalker if your environment needs sophisticated API scanning, stateful attack chains, or post-exploitation context; it's a scanner first, not a full-spectrum web AppSec platform.

w3af

Teams building internal web applications or running security labs will find w3af's strength in its coverage of injection attacks and XSS variants, which accounts for the majority of real web vulnerabilities teams actually need to catch first. At 4,852 GitHub stars with active open source maintenance, it stays current with emerging payloads without vendor lock-in costs. Skip this if your security program requires managed support, compliance reporting, or integration with your existing SAST pipeline; w3af is a scanner you operate yourself, not a service that integrates upstream.