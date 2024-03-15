Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
N-Stalker is a free dynamic application security testing tool. w3af is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and smaller security groups running legacy web applications will find N-Stalker's free pricing and straightforward scanning valuable for catching common OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities without budget friction. The tool performs baseline dynamic testing across standard web attack vectors and requires minimal infrastructure overhead to deploy. Skip N-Stalker if your environment needs sophisticated API scanning, stateful attack chains, or post-exploitation context; it's a scanner first, not a full-spectrum web AppSec platform.
Teams building internal web applications or running security labs will find w3af's strength in its coverage of injection attacks and XSS variants, which accounts for the majority of real web vulnerabilities teams actually need to catch first. At 4,852 GitHub stars with active open source maintenance, it stays current with emerging payloads without vendor lock-in costs. Skip this if your security program requires managed support, compliance reporting, or integration with your existing SAST pipeline; w3af is a scanner you operate yourself, not a service that integrates upstream.
A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.
w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing N-Stalker vs w3af for your dynamic application security testing needs.
N-Stalker: A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks..
w3af: w3af is an open source web application security scanner that identifies over 200 types of vulnerabilities including XSS, SQL injection, and OS commanding in web applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N-Stalker and w3af serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover SQL Injection, Web Security, XSS. Key differences: w3af is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox