Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
N-Stalker is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Paros is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and smaller security groups running legacy web applications will find N-Stalker's free pricing and straightforward scanning valuable for catching common OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities without budget friction. The tool performs baseline dynamic testing across standard web attack vectors and requires minimal infrastructure overhead to deploy. Skip N-Stalker if your environment needs sophisticated API scanning, stateful attack chains, or post-exploitation context; it's a scanner first, not a full-spectrum web AppSec platform.
Development teams and pentesters evaluating web application security on a zero budget should pilot Paros; its Java-based proxy architecture handles manual and semi-automated vulnerability discovery without licensing friction, making it ideal for teams building testing workflows before committing to commercial DAST. The tool has been actively maintained for nearly two decades and integrates cleanly with CI/CD pipelines for teams willing to script around its GUI. Skip Paros if you need automated scanning at scale, machine-learning-driven payload generation, or support for modern API authentication schemes; it's a manual-heavy framework that demands operator expertise to extract full value.
A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks.
A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.
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Common questions about comparing N-Stalker vs Paros for your dynamic application security testing needs.
N-Stalker: A web security tool that scans for vulnerabilities and known attacks..
Paros: A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
N-Stalker and Paros serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover SQL Injection, Web Security, XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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