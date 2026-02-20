Mycroft App Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to catch vulnerabilities before they reach production will find real value in Mycroft App Security's early detection focus and 24/7 continuous monitoring; the platform scores strongly on NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning it prioritizes finding risk and tracking it over time rather than incident response. The cloud-native deployment and 36-person vendor size make it a pragmatic fit for organizations that don't need,or want,a massive platform with bloat. Skip this if your team relies heavily on manual remediation workflows or lacks the engineering bandwidth to integrate continuous scanning into your CI/CD pipeline; Mycroft assumes you'll act on findings quickly.