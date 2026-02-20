Mycroft App Security: Platform for early vuln detection and continuous app security monitoring. built by Mycroft. Core capabilities include Early vulnerability identification in applications, Continuous threat monitoring, 24/7 application protection..

Secure Decisions Code Dx: AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.