Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Mycroft App Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Mycroft. Secure Decisions Code Dx is a commercial application security posture management tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to catch vulnerabilities before they reach production will find real value in Mycroft App Security's early detection focus and 24/7 continuous monitoring; the platform scores strongly on NIST ID.RA and DE.CM, meaning it prioritizes finding risk and tracking it over time rather than incident response. The cloud-native deployment and 36-person vendor size make it a pragmatic fit for organizations that don't need,or want,a massive platform with bloat. Skip this if your team relies heavily on manual remediation workflows or lacks the engineering bandwidth to integrate continuous scanning into your CI/CD pipeline; Mycroft assumes you'll act on findings quickly.
Teams drowning in SAST and DAST tool sprawl need Code Dx to stop treating each scanner as a separate firehose. It correlates findings across your existing tools, surfaces real priorities, and assigns remediation work in one place instead of forcing developers to toggle between five vendor consoles. The aggregation model covers ID.RA and PR.PS functions by forcing you to see your actual risk posture rather than per-tool alert counts. Skip this if your organization has standardized on a single commercial scanner with built-in triage, or if you need DAST-specific features like API testing; Code Dx excels at post-scan noise reduction, not expanding what you scan.
Platform for early vuln detection and continuous app security monitoring.
AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Mycroft App Security vs Secure Decisions Code Dx for your application security posture management needs.
Mycroft App Security: Platform for early vuln detection and continuous app security monitoring. built by Mycroft. Core capabilities include Early vulnerability identification in applications, Continuous threat monitoring, 24/7 application protection..
Secure Decisions Code Dx: AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Mycroft App Security differentiates with Early vulnerability identification in applications, Continuous threat monitoring, 24/7 application protection. Secure Decisions Code Dx differentiates with Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings.
Mycroft App Security is developed by Mycroft. Secure Decisions Code Dx is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Mycroft App Security and Secure Decisions Code Dx serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover App Security, Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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