My1Login User Provisioning: Automates user access provisioning & de-provisioning across apps. built by My1Login. Core capabilities include Full account lifecycle management (onboarding to offboarding), Policy-based user enrolment and provisioning, Organisational provisioning via group and user-level permissions..

One Identity Active Roles: Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.