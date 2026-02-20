Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
My1Login User Provisioning is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by My1Login. One Identity Active Roles is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by One Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing rapid hiring cycles or high-turnover environments will get the most from My1Login User Provisioning for its automated de-provisioning on employee departure, which eliminates the access-creep risk that manual offboarding creates. The platform covers the full NIST PR.AA identity lifecycle from onboarding through revocation, and its policy-based rule engine lets you enforce access control without constant manual intervention. Skip this if you need deep multi-cloud identity governance or advanced federation; My1Login's strength is simplicity in the core hiring-to-firing workflow, not sprawling hybrid infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid AD and Entra ID environments should pick One Identity Active Roles for its temporal group membership automation, which actually removes stale privileges on schedule rather than requiring manual remediation. Its support for dynamic group rules, AWS Managed AD, and fine-grained delegation across multiple domains addresses NIST PR.AA and GV.RR requirements that most identity tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization runs Okta or pure cloud identity with no legacy AD footprint; the value proposition collapses when on-premises Active Directory isn't in the picture.
Automates user access provisioning & de-provisioning across apps.
Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege
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Common questions about comparing My1Login User Provisioning vs One Identity Active Roles for your identity governance and administration needs.
My1Login User Provisioning: Automates user access provisioning & de-provisioning across apps. built by My1Login. Core capabilities include Full account lifecycle management (onboarding to offboarding), Policy-based user enrolment and provisioning, Organisational provisioning via group and user-level permissions..
One Identity Active Roles: Manages AD, Entra ID & M365 with delegation, automation & least privilege. built by One Identity. Core capabilities include Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
My1Login User Provisioning differentiates with Full account lifecycle management (onboarding to offboarding), Policy-based user enrolment and provisioning, Organisational provisioning via group and user-level permissions. One Identity Active Roles differentiates with Centralized management of multiple AD domains and Entra ID tenants, Fine-grained delegation with role-based access control, Temporal group memberships with automated add/remove.
My1Login User Provisioning is developed by My1Login. One Identity Active Roles is developed by One Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
My1Login User Provisioning integrates with Active Directory, SAML. One Identity Active Roles integrates with SCIM 2.0, ServiceNow, Entra ID, Azure AD, Salesforce and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
My1Login User Provisioning and One Identity Active Roles serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both are Identity Governance and Administration tools, both cover Active Directory, Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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