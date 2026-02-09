Mitiga CDR

Teams with SaaS-heavy attack surfaces will find real value in Mitiga CDR because it actually monitors identity abuse and lateral movement across cloud applications instead of just flagging anomalies at the perimeter. The platform covers all four NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, which matters when your threat actors are already inside your Google Workspace or Salesforce tenant. Skip this if you need strong forensic recovery capabilities; Mitiga prioritizes detection and containment over deep post-incident reconstruction.