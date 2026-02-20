Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..

ZeroPath IaC: IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built security policies for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, Multi-format IaC scanning (Terraform, CloudFormation, ARM Templates, Kubernetes YAML, Helm Charts, Dockerfiles, Kustomize), Configuration scanning for exposed databases, unencrypted storage, and excessive IAM permissions..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.