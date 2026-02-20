Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Meterian ISAAC is a commercial static application security testing tool by Meterian. ZeroPath IaC is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across multiple cloud providers need Meterian ISAAC because it catches credential leaks and policy drift in templates before they reach production, cutting manual compliance reviews by weeks. The 1,000-policy library covers ARM, CloudFormation, Terraform, and Kubernetes in a single scanner, with CI/CD integration that enforces checks without slowing deployments. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed outside templates or if you need runtime detection; ISAAC is template-focused and won't catch misconfigurations that drift post-deployment.
Teams scanning Terraform and CloudFormation at pull request time need ZeroPath IaC to catch misconfigurations before they reach production; the 500+ policies cover AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, which eliminates the multi-tool sprawl most shops tolerate. Compliance checks span CIS, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and NIST, so SOC 2 audits move faster. This is not for organizations that need runtime detection or drift management after deployment; ZeroPath stops at the IaC gate and doesn't follow infrastructure into production.
IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates.
IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Meterian ISAAC vs ZeroPath IaC for your static application security testing needs.
Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..
ZeroPath IaC: IaC security scanner with 500+ policies for cloud infrastructure misconfigurations. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include 500+ pre-built security policies for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, Multi-format IaC scanning (Terraform, CloudFormation, ARM Templates, Kubernetes YAML, Helm Charts, Dockerfiles, Kustomize), Configuration scanning for exposed databases, unencrypted storage, and excessive IAM permissions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Meterian ISAAC differentiates with IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies. ZeroPath IaC differentiates with 500+ pre-built security policies for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes, Multi-format IaC scanning (Terraform, CloudFormation, ARM Templates, Kubernetes YAML, Helm Charts, Dockerfiles, Kustomize), Configuration scanning for exposed databases, unencrypted storage, and excessive IAM permissions.
Meterian ISAAC is developed by Meterian. ZeroPath IaC is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Meterian ISAAC and ZeroPath IaC serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox