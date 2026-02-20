Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Meterian ISAAC is a commercial static application security testing tool by Meterian. Xygeni IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across multiple cloud providers need Meterian ISAAC because it catches credential leaks and policy drift in templates before they reach production, cutting manual compliance reviews by weeks. The 1,000-policy library covers ARM, CloudFormation, Terraform, and Kubernetes in a single scanner, with CI/CD integration that enforces checks without slowing deployments. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed outside templates or if you need runtime detection; ISAAC is template-focused and won't catch misconfigurations that drift post-deployment.
SMB and mid-market teams deploying infrastructure as code across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Xygeni IaC Security because it catches misconfigurations before they reach production by scanning templates directly in your CI/CD pipeline rather than after deployment. The tool integrates scanning across Git repositories, container registries, and file systems in a single policy engine, which means fewer tool sprawl headaches for lean security teams. Skip this if you need post-deployment remediation as your primary control; Xygeni is built for shift-left prevention, not forensics on live cloud infrastructure that's already running.
IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates.
IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines
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Common questions about comparing Meterian ISAAC vs Xygeni IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..
Xygeni IaC Security: IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Meterian ISAAC differentiates with IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies. Xygeni IaC Security differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration.
Meterian ISAAC is developed by Meterian. Xygeni IaC Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Meterian ISAAC and Xygeni IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Misconfiguration, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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