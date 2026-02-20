Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..

The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.