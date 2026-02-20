Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..

shhgit: A secrets detection tool that scans GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories to identify API keys, access tokens, and other sensitive information in source code..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.