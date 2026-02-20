Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Meterian ISAAC is a commercial static application security testing tool by Meterian. shhgit is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across multiple cloud providers need Meterian ISAAC because it catches credential leaks and policy drift in templates before they reach production, cutting manual compliance reviews by weeks. The 1,000-policy library covers ARM, CloudFormation, Terraform, and Kubernetes in a single scanner, with CI/CD integration that enforces checks without slowing deployments. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed outside templates or if you need runtime detection; ISAAC is template-focused and won't catch misconfigurations that drift post-deployment.
DevOps teams and individual contributors who need fast, lightweight secrets scanning across multiple Git platforms should start with shhgit; it catches API keys and tokens in real-time without the operational overhead of commercial alternatives. The free, open-source model and 3,915 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption among developers who've already integrated it into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if your organization requires centralized secret lifecycle management, audit trails, or remediation workflows; shhgit detects and alerts but leaves remediation entirely to your team.
IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates.
A secrets detection tool that scans GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories to identify API keys, access tokens, and other sensitive information in source code.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Meterian ISAAC vs shhgit for your static application security testing needs.
Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..
shhgit: A secrets detection tool that scans GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories to identify API keys, access tokens, and other sensitive information in source code..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Meterian ISAAC is developed by Meterian. shhgit is open-source with 3,915 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Meterian ISAAC and shhgit serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection. Key differences: Meterian ISAAC is Commercial while shhgit is Free, shhgit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox