Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Meterian ISAAC is a commercial static application security testing tool by Meterian. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is a free static application security testing tool by Promptfoo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping infrastructure-as-code across multiple cloud providers need Meterian ISAAC because it catches credential leaks and policy drift in templates before they reach production, cutting manual compliance reviews by weeks. The 1,000-policy library covers ARM, CloudFormation, Terraform, and Kubernetes in a single scanner, with CI/CD integration that enforces checks without slowing deployments. Skip this if your infrastructure is primarily managed outside templates or if you need runtime detection; ISAAC is template-focused and won't catch misconfigurations that drift post-deployment.
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action
Development teams shipping LLM applications into production need Promptfoo Code Scanning because it catches prompt injection and indirect prompt injection attacks that static SAST tools simply don't know how to look for. The GitHub Action integrates directly into CI/CD without requiring separate infrastructure, making it free to run on every pull request across your entire codebase. Skip this if your LLM usage is limited to off-the-shelf chatbots with no custom prompts or agentic logic; the signal-to-noise ratio drops sharply when you're not actually building LLM features.
IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates.
GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection.
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Common questions about comparing Meterian ISAAC vs Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action for your static application security testing needs.
Meterian ISAAC: IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies..
Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action: GitHub Action scanner for LLM-specific app vulnerabilities like prompt injection. built by Promptfoo. Core capabilities include Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Meterian ISAAC differentiates with IaC template scanning for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Detection of sensitive information such as credentials and authorization tokens in code, Policy-based evaluation using a library of over 1,000 curated policies. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action differentiates with Detection of prompt injection vulnerabilities in LLM applications, Identification of data exfiltration vectors via indirect prompt injection, PII exposure detection in LLM inputs and logs.
Meterian ISAAC is developed by Meterian. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is developed by Promptfoo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Meterian ISAAC integrates with Terraform, CloudFormation, Kubernetes, Helm, Serverless. Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action integrates with GitHub, GitHub Actions. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Meterian ISAAC and Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD, Security Scanning. Key differences: Meterian ISAAC is Commercial while Promptfoo Code Scanning / GitHub Action is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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