Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Meterian Componentpedia is a free software composition analysis tool by Meterian. sdc-check is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing open source risk across polyglot codebases will find Meterian Componentpedia most useful for component triage before deeper SCA scanning; its Maintenance and Safety Scores let you deprioritize stale or historically volatile libraries without running full dependency trees. The tool covers five language ecosystems with vulnerability comparison against industry databases, which is more language breadth than most free offerings provide. Skip this if you need automated remediation workflows or supply chain attestation; Componentpedia is a research and prioritization layer, not an enforcement engine.
Teams managing open-source dependencies at scale need sdc-check because it catches the supply-chain risks that traditional SCA tools skip: obfuscated payloads, malicious install scripts, and unsafe lock file mutations that signal post-fetch tampering. The 142 GitHub stars and zero-friction free model mean you can test it in your CI/CD pipeline today without procurement friction. Skip this if your org needs SBOM generation or license compliance scanning; sdc-check is narrowly focused on detecting active threats in dependency chains, not inventory management.
Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores.
A dependency security analysis tool that identifies potential risks in project dependencies including unsafe lock files, installation scripts, obfuscated code, and dangerous shell commands.
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Common questions about comparing Meterian Componentpedia vs sdc-check for your software composition analysis needs.
Meterian Componentpedia: Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores. built by Meterian. Core capabilities include Open source component search and discovery across multiple languages, Maintenance Score based on frequency of source code updates, Safety Score derived from historical vulnerable vs. safe version analysis..
sdc-check: A dependency security analysis tool that identifies potential risks in project dependencies including unsafe lock files, installation scripts, obfuscated code, and dangerous shell commands..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Meterian Componentpedia is developed by Meterian. sdc-check is open-source with 142 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Meterian Componentpedia and sdc-check serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Security Scanning, Package Security. Key differences: sdc-check is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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