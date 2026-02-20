Messageware AttachView is a commercial email dlp tool by Messageware. VIPRE SafeSend is a commercial email dlp tool by Vipre. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive email attachments in Exchange environments will get real value from AttachView's permission granularity; you can restrict open, save, copy, and print at the user, group, IP, and device level without forcing users into a separate portal. The on-premises CAS installation handles over 400 file formats without requiring local applications, reducing both support burden and data exfiltration surface. Skip this if you need cloud-first deployment or DLP that covers email body content and metadata alongside attachments; AttachView is purely attachment-focused.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in accidental data leaks will find real value in VIPRE SafeSend's pre-send email controls; it stops misaddressed messages and PII exfiltration at the Outlook layer where the damage happens. The tool covers NIST PR.DS and PR.AA through content scanning, custom DLP rules, and centralized Group Policy management across Windows environments. Skip this if your organization runs non-Outlook mail clients or needs advanced recovery and forensics capabilities; SafeSend prevents the mistake but doesn't help you clean it up afterward.
OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages.
Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks
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Common questions about comparing Messageware AttachView vs VIPRE SafeSend for your email dlp needs.
Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..
VIPRE SafeSend: Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks. built by Vipre. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External recipient and attachment confirmation before email send, Email content and attachment scanning for PII and sensitive data, Custom DLP rule creation with keywords and regular expressions..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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