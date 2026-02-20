Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..

VIPRE SafeSend: Outlook add-in preventing misaddressed emails & data leakage via pre-send checks. built by Vipre. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External recipient and attachment confirmation before email send, Email content and attachment scanning for PII and sensitive data, Custom DLP rule creation with keywords and regular expressions..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.